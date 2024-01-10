Assam: Prominent music director Bhupen Uzir passes way at 80

Guwahati, Jan 10: A prominent music director from Assam, Bhupen Uzir, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 in Guwahati.

As per sources, the singer was having several health issues, following which he was hospitalised on January 6 and breathed his last on January 9.

Along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, many other singers from the Assamese film industry condoled for the departed soul.

Bhupen Uzir is survived by his wife, Shanta Uzir, and two daughters.