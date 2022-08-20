Assam: Professors in govt medical colleges to now retire at 70

Guwahati, Aug 19: The Assam Cabinet on Friday decided to raise the retirement age of faculty members of government medical colleges in the state from 65 to 70 years.

The move is aimed at augmenting availability of experienced doctors for educational and medical services, government spokesperson and Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika told reporters here.

The cabinet also decided to sanction Rs 136.8 crore for implementation of the Free Drugs and Consumables scheme for 2022-23, which will ensure uninterrupted availability of free essential drugs, surgicals, disinfectants, chemicals and consumables in government health facilities, he said.

It also approved the decision to re-engage 66 former employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in vacant grade-III and -IV posts through a special recruitment drive with relaxation of the upper age limit, Hazarika said.