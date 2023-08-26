Assam: Prime accused of woman murder in train arrested

Guwahati, Aug 26: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the main culprit who murdered a woman inside a train that arrived at the Kamakhya Railway Station, according to reports.

It may be mentioned that, earlier on August 16, a woman’s body was found near a toilet inside a train in Guwahati.

As per sources, the deceased woman was identified as Pompi Sharma Haloi who hailed from Nagaon and was heading home.

Following the recovery of the body the RPF and GRP initiated a search operation to catch the culprit.