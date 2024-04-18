86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Pregnant woman accuses GMCH doctor of physical assault

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Pregnant woman accuses GMCH doctor of physical assault
X

Guwahati, April 18: A shocking incident unfolded at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a pregnant woman was allegedly physically assaulted by a doctor.

According to initial information, the victim was admitted to GMCH on Wednesday and alleged that she was physically assaulted by a gynaecology doctor, Abhisekh Mahajan.

After receiving information about the incident, GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma informed that an enquiry committee has been formed to submit a report on the allegation of physical assault by Dr Abhisekh Mahahan, PGT of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at GMCH. The committee is requested to submit a report within 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Sarma stated that if the doctor is found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken against him, and he will be expelled for one year.




The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X