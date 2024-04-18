Assam: Pregnant woman accuses GMCH doctor of physical assault

Guwahati, April 18: A shocking incident unfolded at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where a pregnant woman was allegedly physically assaulted by a doctor.

According to initial information, the victim was admitted to GMCH on Wednesday and alleged that she was physically assaulted by a gynaecology doctor, Abhisekh Mahajan.

After receiving information about the incident, GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma informed that an enquiry committee has been formed to submit a report on the allegation of physical assault by Dr Abhisekh Mahahan, PGT of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at GMCH. The committee is requested to submit a report within 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Sarma stated that if the doctor is found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken against him, and he will be expelled for one year.











