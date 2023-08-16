Assam police undergoes BMI test at 35 different locations

Guwahati, Aug 16: Following the completion of three month's deadline Assam police personnel are currently undergoing Body Mass Index test on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that the BMI recording test is currently taking place at 35 locations in state.

As per sources the BMI recording of the police personnel is needed to be below 30. If a cop’s BMI is above 30 then he/she will be given another 3 months to lose weight.

Moreover, those who fail in the BMI test will be given special training at the Dergaon Training Centre.

And even after that, if a cop’s weight is not reduced then they will be dismissed from the job.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh succeeded in the BMI test with overall index at 25.