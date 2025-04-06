Assam police to host 'Infantia': India's first national dialogue on children's digital rights

Guwahati, April 6: Assam Police, through its child-friendly policing initiative Sishu Mitra, will host "Infantia -India's First National Dialogue on Children's Rights on the Internet".

Organized in collaboration with PIIR Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to protecting children's rights online, and supported by UNICEF India, Infantia will be held on April 7 from 10:00 am., to 2:00 pm., at Novotel, Guwahati.

This national-level conclave builds on the momentum of Assam Police's award-winning campaign, #Dont-BeASharent, and aims to spark critical conversations around making the digital world safer and more inclusive for children.

The keynote address of the event will be delivered by DGP Harmeet Singh.

"We must go beyond policing and policy-we must be-come protectors of childhood in all its evolving forms. The internet is now a fundamental part of that journey. Assam Police is proud to lead this national conversation on placing children at the center of the digital future," he said.

Bollywood actor and parenting influencer Neha Dhupia will join as guest speaker in a fireside chat on how films, OTT, and internet culture influence children.

It will also showcase a special cinematic performance by actors Kapil Bora and Zerifa Wahid, delving into the theme of parenting in the digital age. The performance is conceptualized by Salik Khan, founder PIIR Foundation and scripted by acclaimed academic, film and theatre critic, Professor Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri.

Some of the other sessions include a discussion on bridging children's real-world and digital rights, A conversation on parenting in the screen age, a digital parenting workshop and a presentation on research findings on digital parenting behaviour in India will also be organized.