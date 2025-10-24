Assam Police team returns from Singapore after probing Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death

Guwahati, Oct 24: A two-member Assam Police team that had gone to Singapore to probe the mysterious death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has returned to Guwahati after completing a detailed on-ground investigation, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The team, comprising CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, had left for Singapore on Monday to examine circumstances surrounding Garg’s death. They are part of the nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the high-profile case.

According to officials, the team visited all the key locations linked to the incident, including the site where Zubeen Garg allegedly drowned, and held meetings with relevant persons who were present during or after the occurrence. “The team returned to Guwahati today. They visited all the places linked to the case and also met many people,” a senior official said, adding that DGP Gupta will brief the media on Friday to share findings from the Singapore leg of the probe.

The Assam Police team also held discussions with their Singaporean counterparts, with both sides exchanging information and investigative inputs. The Indian government had earlier invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to facilitate official cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), in its earlier statement dated October 17, stated that preliminary investigations showed no signs of foul play in Garg’s death, but noted that the final report may take up to three more months before being submitted to the State Coroner.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated musicians, died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea off Singapore. He was in the city-state to attend the 4th North East India Festival. His death sparked widespread grief and controversy back home, prompting multiple FIRs and public outcry demanding justice.

So far, the Assam Police SIT has interrogated 10 Assamese expatriates in Singapore who were among the 11 individuals present on a yacht booked by the Assam Association Singapore, where Garg was last seen. The remaining person is a Singaporean national.

Several key figures have been arrested in connection with the case, including North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta. Later, Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, along with his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were also apprehended.

Investigations revealed financial transactions exceeding ₹1.1 crore in the accounts of the singer’s PSOs, leading to their arrest. All seven individuals are currently in judicial custody, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

As the SIT continues its probe, the people of Assam await the Singapore findings to shed light on the unanswered questions surrounding Zubeen Garg’s tragic and untimely death.

