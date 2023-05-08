Assam Police team in Manipur to assist stranded people from state: DGP

Guwahati, May 8: Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Monday said a police team has reached violence-hit Manipur to provide help or facilitate the return of any person from the state stuck there.

He said most people from Assam residing in Manipur are not willing to return but the state government has put in place all efforts to reach out and help, as required.

"Some people are coming back, but most people don't want to return. We are helping those who want to come back," Singh said at a press conference here.

He said a four-member police team, headed by an IGP-level officer, has already reached the neighbouring state.

"The team is facilitating the people who are trying to come back. Some people have already reached back here, while some are flying out today," Singh said.

The DGP said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had instructed them immediately after violence broke out in Manipur last week to get in touch with people from Assam staying in Manipur and provide all assistance.

Helpline phone numbers have also been made operational and top brass of the administration is monitoring the situation constantly, Singh added.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

Life was crawling back to somewhat normal in Manipur as curfew was relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning in capital Imphal, officials said.