85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam police seize fake currency notes, printing machine; one arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Assam police seize fake currency notes, printing machine; one arrested
X

Source: Twitter 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Assam Police on Saturday busted a fake currency notes printing racket in Guwahati and arrested one person in connection with the case.

An operation conducted by the Guwahati Police on Friday night at Lokhra area in Guwahati led to the seizure of fake currency notes worth around Rs 7 lakhs. The police also seized a fake currency printing machine.

One person identified as Mannan Mallik who hails from Barpeta district was arrested by the police.

As per reports, earlier, six people were nabbed in connection with fake currency printing network. During interrogation the involvement of Mallik came to the fore following which he was arrested by the police.

Legal action has been initiated in regard to the case.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam police seize fake currency notes, printing machine; one arrested

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Assam Police on Saturday busted a fake currency notes printing racket in Guwahati and arrested one person in connection with the case.

An operation conducted by the Guwahati Police on Friday night at Lokhra area in Guwahati led to the seizure of fake currency notes worth around Rs 7 lakhs. The police also seized a fake currency printing machine.

One person identified as Mannan Mallik who hails from Barpeta district was arrested by the police.

As per reports, earlier, six people were nabbed in connection with fake currency printing network. During interrogation the involvement of Mallik came to the fore following which he was arrested by the police.

Legal action has been initiated in regard to the case.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X