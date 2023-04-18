Assam: Police rescues two abducted businessmen in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 18: In a successful operation, Guwahati police on Monday rescued two abducted businessmen in Guwahati.

As per reports, the two businessmen of Dimapur, identified as Kanhaiya Singh and Uttam Jaiswal were kidnapped from Guwahati railway station and held captive at Housefed road in the Hatigaon area of the city.



Reportedly, they were abducted on April 14 by alleged drug lord Farooq Ahmed and for their release, the kidnapper also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.



Meanwhile, the suspected drug lord Farooq is absconding and Farooq's wife Ali Devi has been arrested by the Hatigaon police.