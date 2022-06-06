Assam Police register 16 cases against PFI

Guwahati, June 6: Assam Police have registered 16 cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) and launched a crackdown against other such groups which are active in the state, a top police official has said while referring to PFI's alleged links with a Bangladesh-based terror group.

The police have also registered two more cases against PFI's student wing Campus Front of India (CFI). Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Nath said charge sheets were filed in 12 cases while the probe is underway for the remaining cases.

He said that police registered a case in Barpeta district on April 15, and 16 activists of Ansarullah Bangla Team including Maqibul Hussain were arrested. Hussain during the interrogation confessed that he was the President of PFI Barpeta district unit.

"We have found evidence that PFI has close links with Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team. Hussain was actively working for PFI in lower Assam and he has links with Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was trained by Mehdi Hasan," Nath said.

Bangladesh based Ansarullah Bangla Team is a terror outfit backed by Al Qaeda. The police official said that several PFI workers are working in Assam's 10 districts. "We are keeping a close eye on PFI activities," he said.

He added that the outfit has a habit of raking sensitive issues, unrelated to Assam, to provoke religious sentiments in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who earlier urged the Central government to ban the PFI and seal their bank account, recently accused the organisation for the Batadrava police station arsoning in Nagaon district on May 21.