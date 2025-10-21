Assam Police marks Commemoration Day; DGP recalls 900 personnel martyred since 1964

Guwahati, Oct 21: In a solemn ceremony on Police Commemoration Day, Assam Police paid homage to the brave personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, on Tuesday.

The event honoured officers and jawans from Assam Police, alongside soldiers from across the country, who laid down their lives protecting citizens and upholding the nation’s security.

The wreath-laying ceremony at the parade ground was led by Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, joined by senior officers, personnel, and families of the martyrs.

Speaking at the occasion, DGP Singh recounted the origins of Police Commemoration Day.

“In 1961, during the Chinese attack in Leh-Ladakh, brave personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police sacrificed their lives defending our borders. Following that, in 1962, during the Inspectors General of Police Conference, it was decided that October 21 would be observed every year as Police Commemoration Day across India to honour those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” he said.

Highlighting Assam Police’s contribution, Singh added, “Since 1964, over 900 personnel from Assam Police have laid down their lives in service to the nation. Their sacrifice stands as a testament to the courage, commitment, and selflessness of our force. This year alone, 191 officers and jawans across the country have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

He urged citizens to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by police personnel.

“I appeal to every citizen of Assam to remember these brave hearts and observe two minutes of silence in their memory at homes. Their dedication to duty continues to inspire us all,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the police, saying their unwavering dedication ensures the safety of the nation and its citizens.

"On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe," PM Modi said in a social media post.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 as Martyr’s Day across India’s police forces, honouring the sacrifice of ten CRPF personnel who lost their lives defending the nation’s borders with China.