Assam Police detain Congress leaders for protesting against ED's summon to Sonia Gandhi

Guwahati, July 21: Following the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, massive protests were being carried out in several parts of India on Thursday.

Various Congress leaders in Assam including APCC president Bhupen Bora too were detained by the police for carrying out a protest at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati.

The Congress supporters were protesting against the questioning of their party president by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money-laundering case

Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Thursday. The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.