85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam Police constable dies during I-Day parade practice in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Police constable dies during I-Day parade practice in Guwahati
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 12: In a tragic incident a police constable died during Independence Day parade practice session in Khanapara parade ground on Saturday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Kukil Dutta a resident of Lakhimpur.

According to reports Kukil fell sick and complained about a chest pain during the practice session following which he was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kukil’s mortal remains were taken to his Lakhimpur residence.

This tragic incident sent shockwaves across the state.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam Police constable dies during I-Day parade practice in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 12: In a tragic incident a police constable died during Independence Day parade practice session in Khanapara parade ground on Saturday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Kukil Dutta a resident of Lakhimpur.

According to reports Kukil fell sick and complained about a chest pain during the practice session following which he was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kukil’s mortal remains were taken to his Lakhimpur residence.

This tragic incident sent shockwaves across the state.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X