Assam Police constable dies during I-Day parade practice in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 12: In a tragic incident a police constable died during Independence Day parade practice session in Khanapara parade ground on Saturday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Kukil Dutta a resident of Lakhimpur.

According to reports Kukil fell sick and complained about a chest pain during the practice session following which he was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kukil’s mortal remains were taken to his Lakhimpur residence.

This tragic incident sent shockwaves across the state.