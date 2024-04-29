Assam Police arrest one in connection with fake video involving Amit Shah

Guwahati, Apr 29: Amidst Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati, Assam police arrested an individual on Monday who was involved in sharing a fake video of the Union Home Minister.

The individual has been identified as Reetom Singh, a resident of Kahilipara, Guwahati, and he is suspected to be involved with the Congress party.



Based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a distorted and motivated tweet on the Union Home Minister, a case has been registered against Singh, following which he was arrested.



Moreover, two mobile phones and one personal laptop have also been seized from his possession.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.







