Guwahati

Assam: Opium worth Rs 6 cr seized in Guwahati, 4 held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Opium worth Rs 6 cr seized in Guwahati, 4 held
Guwahati, Nov 8: At least four opium smugglers have been apprehended in a raid conducted in Guwahati’s Amingaon locality on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, along with the Kamrup Police, carried out an operation during which a vehicle from the neighbouring state of Manipur was intercepted.

Following the raid, the team seized around 36 kg of opium worth around Rs 6 crore in the international illicit drug markets.

Meanwhile, the four arrested smugglers have been identified as Aijul Hoque, Mohammad Shafiqul Ali, Raju Ali and Montul Ali.

Taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the Assam police and the STF team.



