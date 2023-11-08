Assam: Opium worth Rs 6 cr seized in Guwahati, 4 held

Guwahati, Nov 8: At least four opium smugglers have been apprehended in a raid conducted in Guwahati’s Amingaon locality on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, along with the Kamrup Police, carried out an operation during which a vehicle from the neighbouring state of Manipur was intercepted.

Following the raid, the team seized around 36 kg of opium worth around Rs 6 crore in the international illicit drug markets.

Meanwhile, the four arrested smugglers have been identified as Aijul Hoque, Mohammad Shafiqul Ali, Raju Ali and Montul Ali.



Taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the Assam police and the STF team.





Acting on a tip off, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 36 kg of opium hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle.



Four persons were apprehended in this connection.



Kudos to @assampolice!#AssamAgainstDrugs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 8, 2023




