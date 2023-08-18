85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Noted educationist Deven Dutta passes away at 81

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Noted educationist Deven Dutta passes away at 81
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 18: Noted educationist and former Vice Principal of Cotton University, Deven Dutta passed away while undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, at the age of 81.

According to reports Dutta was suffering from heart, kidney and lung-related ailments for which he was admitted to GMCH on August 11.

The prominent educationist took his last breath at around 12.10 am midnight.

As per sources, the last rites of the educationist will take place at Nabagraha crematorium.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Noted educationist Deven Dutta passes away at 81

Guwahati, Aug 18: Noted educationist and former Vice Principal of Cotton University, Deven Dutta passed away while undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, at the age of 81.

According to reports Dutta was suffering from heart, kidney and lung-related ailments for which he was admitted to GMCH on August 11.

The prominent educationist took his last breath at around 12.10 am midnight.

As per sources, the last rites of the educationist will take place at Nabagraha crematorium.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X