Assam non-teaching staff demand regularisation, vow ‘Dispur Chalo’ stir on Nov 25

Guwahati, Nov 20: The All-Assam Non-Teaching Employees’ Association on Thursday urged the state to upgrade non-teaching staff of venture educational institutions to full-fledged government employees, similar to their counterparts in provincialised institutions.

The association, during a press meet, strongly opposed the state government’s move to offer fixed pay to 3,286 non-teaching employees, reiterating that the staff should receive regular scale pay like all other state government employees.

“We urge the Assam government to take up this issue in the upcoming winter Assembly session and regularise all non-teaching employees,” a member of the association said.

They warned that failure to act in the November 25 session would trigger a protest. The association said it is prepared to launch a “Dipsur Chalo” agitation even while the House is in session.

“We know the authorities may try to stop us, but even if we have to face police action, we will go to Dispur,” the member added.

The association further alleged that repeated attempts to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since 2021 have been unsuccessful.

They said the Education Minister had earlier assured them of “good news” by October 10, but the assurance produced no outcome.

When a delegation later met Ranoj Pegu in Dhemaji, he reportedly said that the discussions pertained only to tutors, not non-teaching staff.

With the Assembly’s winter session approaching, thousands of non-teaching employees are waiting for a resolution to their long-standing demand for regularisation and fair pay, increasing pressure on the government ahead of November 25.