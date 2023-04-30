85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam: MoU signed between AGCL & OIL for piped natural gas supply

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: MoU signed between AGCL & OIL for piped natural gas supply
Photo: Meta 

Guwahati, April 30: With an aim to lay, build and operate natural gas distribution networks in parts of Assam and Tripura an agreement was signed between Assam Gas Company Limited and Oil India Limited on Saturday for the establishment of a Joint-Venture Private Limited Company.

The event took place in Guwahati’s Janata Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma via Twitter mentioned that this joint venture will constitute an initial investment of Rs 600 crore and further said that this agreement is "a good synergy to promote green fuel in North Eastern states".


The Assam Tribune


