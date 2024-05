Guwahati, May 29:A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati after a two-year-old boy lost his life after a land slide occurred on Wednesday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area.



Following the landslide, a guard wall collapsed at a resident’s house, following which the two-year-old died on the spot.



According to the information received, the child was watching TV when the incident occurred.