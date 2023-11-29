Assam: Methamphetamine seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Narcotics Control Bureau, Guwahati, arrested two individuals who were involved in the distribution of methamphetamine from Manipur to West Bengal on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, the Guwahati Zonal Unit successfully cracked down on an inter-state syndicate involved in the distribution of methamphetamine from Moreh, Manipur, to West Bengal.

The arrested duo have been identified as Rahish and Hafiz Anish from Imphal West, Manipur.

It may be mentioned that the NCB team intercepted the duo at Guwahati Railway Station on November 28 as they were on their way to Cooch Behar (West Bengal) via a Rajdhani train.

Furthermore, during the operation, the NCB team recovered 9.669 kg of methamphetamine from their possession.