Assam marks 5th Deshbhakti Divas with mega quiz featuring 348 teams from across India

Guwahati, July 28: As part of the 5th Deshbhakti Divas celebrations, a grand quiz competition was held on Sunday, drawing over 300 teams from Assam and across India.

Organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam, the event took place at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

A total of 348 teams participated, selected from 650 registered entries, with contestants hailing from states including Kerala and Delhi.

A senior Assam government official said that renowned quizmaster Achinta Sharma conducted the competition, which was held in two phases – a preliminary round and a final round.

The winners would be handed over the prizes on Monday during the state level Deshbhakti Divas celebration.

A notable and inspiring aspect of this competition was the participation of members from three generations within the same team, reflecting the spirit of unity and shared patriotism, the official said.

The event began with Commissioner and Secretary of the Departments of Information and Public Relations, Kumar Padmapani Bora paying tribute to the great patriot Tarun Ram Phukan and extending best wishes for the success of the quiz competition.

Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika graced the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff of the Directorate for organising such a grand event.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to all the participants and praised the inter-generational participation, calling it truly inspirational.

He also expressed delight as teams from outside the states have also participated. It may be noted that since 2021, Deshbhakti Divas have been celebrated in memory of 'Deshbhakta' Tarun Ram Phukan.

Under the initiative of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, this day is observed across the state at the state and district levels. On Monday floral tributes would be paid at the statue of Tarun Ram Phukan at Tarun Ram Phukan Udyan, Bharalumukh.

The state-level programme would be held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Assam Secretariat. During the British regime, freedom fighters and writers Tarun Ram Phukoon and Gopinath Bordoloi prevented Assam from becoming a part of Pakistan.

