Assam: Marijuana worth Rs 10 cr seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF) Guwahati seized marijuana weighing around 4000 kg worth Rs.10 crore on Wednesday morning.

During the operation, two individuals were also arrested in connection with the matter.

As per sources, the STF team intercepted a truck carrying marijuana hidden under raw rubber at Beharbari under Basistha Police station.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Raju Sharma, aged 46 and Biswajit Das, aged 29.

Necessary legal formalities have been initiated by the police.