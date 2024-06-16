Assam: Man nabbed for allegedly assisting terrorists in Manipur

Guwahati, Jun 16: In a successful operation, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam in Guwahati arrested a person with drone parts that were to be transported to Manipur.

The individual, identified as Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of Noonmati locality, was arrested in the Rupnagar area with drone parts and was trying to transport them to some terrorist groups based in Manipur.



Earlier on June 15, the STF successfully intercepted a vehicle on Friday at Sonapur Toll Gate on NH 27 and apprehended one youth from Manipur, identified as Khaigoulen Kipgen. According to Partha Sarthi Mahanta, IGP Assam, a Manipur-based banned organisation, was attempting to procure equipment potentially for sabotage activities.



The operation is seen as a huge success in terms of thwarting a major sabotage activity in violence-engulfed Manipur state.







