Guwahati

Assam: Man held for duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery

By PTI

Guwahati, Aug 8: A person was arrested from Sonitpur district of Assam in a joint operation of Army and local police for allegedly duping defence personnel with fake gold jewellery, officials said on Monday.

Based on an input provided by Gajraj Military Intelligence, Sonitpur Police launched an operation on Sunday evening, said defence public relations officer Lt Col AS Walia.

In the operation, a 23-year-old man was nabbed with fake gold near Mission Chariali in Tezpur, he said.

Walia said that the accused sold fake gold jewellery to the wives of defence personnel posted in and around Tezpur and Solmara military stations at a cheaper price.

"Two fake gold biscuits, a motorcycle and a mobile phone were recovered from him," the officer said.

At present, the man is in the custody of the Assam police for further questioning and legal proceedings, Walia said.

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture...

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

Assam delegation to visit Mizoram on Aug 9-10 for border talks: Official
5 Aug 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: A five-member delegation headed by Assam Border Protection and Development Minister...

Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained
2022-08-04T17:15:49+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was...

AdtU comes up with new ventures to cater to new education prospect of Physiotherapy
2022-08-04T12:26:24+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: The Physiotherapy profession has a significant role in the health care industry and...

Govt releases Rs 648 crore as flood relief to Assam where 197 died in 2022
3 Aug 2022 10:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Centre has released Rs 648.80 crore in 2022-23 as disaster assistance to Assam...

Unidentified man stabs youth at Guwahati Club bus stand
3 Aug 2022 8:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: A youth was severely injured after an unidentified man stabbed him in Guwahati Club...

Assam MLA stages sit-in protest against govt decision to teach maths, science in English in schools
3 Aug 2022 7:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest here...

Public flog man in Guwahati's Basistha after being alleged of stealing a SUV
1 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: A notorious car thief identified as Mintu Bora has been caught by the public in...

Three of a family killed after train hits car in Assam
1 Aug 2022 6:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: Three members of a family were killed on Sunday when a car in which they were...

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Electricity Meter reader arrested for sexual assault bid in Basistha
2022-08-07T16:06:13+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 7: An electricity meter reader was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
5 Aug 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged members of the Assam Agriculture...

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

Assam delegation to visit Mizoram on Aug 9-10 for border talks: Official
5 Aug 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: A five-member delegation headed by Assam Border Protection and Development Minister...

Guwahati: Police recover drugs from couple at Birubari; duo detained
2022-08-04T17:15:49+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: With the continuation of the anti-drug campaign by the Assam Police, a raid was...

AdtU comes up with new ventures to cater to new education prospect of Physiotherapy
2022-08-04T12:26:24+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 4: The Physiotherapy profession has a significant role in the health care industry and...

Govt releases Rs 648 crore as flood relief to Assam where 197 died in 2022
3 Aug 2022 10:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 3: The Centre has released Rs 648.80 crore in 2022-23 as disaster assistance to Assam...

Unidentified man stabs youth at Guwahati Club bus stand
3 Aug 2022 8:21 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: A youth was severely injured after an unidentified man stabbed him in Guwahati Club...

Assam MLA stages sit-in protest against govt decision to teach maths, science in English in schools
3 Aug 2022 7:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 3: Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest here...

Public flog man in Guwahati's Basistha after being alleged of stealing a SUV
1 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: A notorious car thief identified as Mintu Bora has been caught by the public in...

Three of a family killed after train hits car in Assam
1 Aug 2022 6:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 1: Three members of a family were killed on Sunday when a car in which they were...

