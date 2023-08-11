85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Man found hanging from tree in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Man found hanging from tree in Guwahati
X

Photo: IANS (Representational image)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 11: In a horrific incident a dead body was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning in Guwahati.

The incident occurred in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality.

Soon after the body was recovered, Dispur police reached the spot took the body for post mortem.

Meanwhile the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Man found hanging from tree in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 11: In a horrific incident a dead body was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning in Guwahati.

The incident occurred in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality.

Soon after the body was recovered, Dispur police reached the spot took the body for post mortem.

Meanwhile the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X