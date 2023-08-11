Assam: Man found hanging from tree in Guwahati

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Aug 11: In a horrific incident a dead body was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning in Guwahati.
The incident occurred in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality.
Soon after the body was recovered, Dispur police reached the spot took the body for post mortem.
Meanwhile the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.
Recommended Stories
Next Story
Guwahati, Aug 11: In a horrific incident a dead body was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning in Guwahati.
The incident occurred in Guwahati’s Khanapara locality.
Soon after the body was recovered, Dispur police reached the spot took the body for post mortem.
Meanwhile the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.
Recommended Stories