Assam: Man found dead in Sonapur

Guwahati, Aug 22: In a tragic incident, a dead body of a man was recovered by locals in Guwahati’s Sonapur area on Monday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Moupur in Sonapur.

Following the incident local police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Robin Thapa, a resident of Guwahati.

Reportedly, Robin was an employee at a wine manufacturing unit in Byrnihat.

Further investigation is underway.