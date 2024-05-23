Assam: Man allegedly assaults teenager in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 23: In yet another shocking incident, a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by a water tank driver in Guwahati on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in the city’s Chandmari locality.



As per sources, the accused, who went to deliver water at the victim’s residence, took advantage of the fact that the girl was alone, following which, he committed the crime.



After learning about the incident, the victim’s family immediately registered a case against the accused at Chandmari police station.



Based on the complaint, the alleged accused was arrested concerning the matter.

