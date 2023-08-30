85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Assam: Maligaon flyover all set to be inaugurated today

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Maligaon flyover all set to be inaugurated today
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 30: The much awaited Maligaon Flyover, which will be Assam's longest 4-lane steel girder flyover once opened for public use, is all set to be inaugurated on Wednesday evening By Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The inauguration program will take place at 4.30 PM and traffic advisory has been issued for the people who are heading towards Bharalu from Jalukbari.

Furthermore, many dignitaries will also be present to witness the inauguration ceremony.

It may be mentioned that the 2.6km four-lane flyover has been built with a total investment of ₹420.75 crore.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Maligaon flyover all set to be inaugurated today

Guwahati, Aug 30: The much awaited Maligaon Flyover, which will be Assam's longest 4-lane steel girder flyover once opened for public use, is all set to be inaugurated on Wednesday evening By Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The inauguration program will take place at 4.30 PM and traffic advisory has been issued for the people who are heading towards Bharalu from Jalukbari.

Furthermore, many dignitaries will also be present to witness the inauguration ceremony.

It may be mentioned that the 2.6km four-lane flyover has been built with a total investment of ₹420.75 crore.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X