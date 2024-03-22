Assam: Local holiday declared in Kamrup (M) on March 26 for Dol Jatra

Guwahati, Mar 22: The Department of General Administration of the Government of Assam declared a holiday on Thursday, March 26, on the occasion of the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival.

All state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on March 26, 2024, on account of this holiday.

Furthermore, all financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) will also remain close on the said occasion.

The notification issued mentioned “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Local holiday on 26 March, 2024 within the jurisdiction Kamrup (Metro) district on account of Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival. All State Govt. Offices, educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on 26th March, 2024 on account of this holiday.”

“All financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-I dated 8 June 1957 will also remain closed on account of this holiday.”



