Assam: Leopard on the loose in Guwahati, citizens put on alert

Guwahati, Jul 5: Following the news of a leopard wandering in the vicinity of the zoo area the District Forest Officer urged the people of the residential colonies not to go up the hill inside the zoo.

Furthermore, zoo authorities banned people from going to the dense forest in the Hengerabari area of the city. It may be mentioned that footprints of leopard have been found on the hill for which every precaution has been taken.

A patrolling team has been sent on the hill for the safety of people. Although there is no cause of fear in the area outside the zoo but the zoo authorities appealed the residents not to roam alone during dark hours and further urged parents not to leave their child alone.