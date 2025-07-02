Assam launches Rs 75,000 fellowship for writers, to publish 100 books by year-end

Guwahati, July 2: In a bid to promote literary work in the state, Assam Prakashan Parishad, on Wednesday, announced the launch of the “Year of Books 2025 Fellowship”, aimed at encouraging writers across Assam.

Selected authors will be awarded fellowships ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

Announcing the scheme, Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, said that the fellowship would support authors whose manuscripts are shortlisted for publication by the board.

Authors can submit their work by November 1, and the selected books will be published before the end of the year, in time for the Guwahati Book Fair.

A ten-member expert committee will be formed to review the manuscripts and recommend eligible recipients.

“We hope to finalise the results within 15 days, though there might be a slight delay,” Kalita noted.

The board is accepting manuscripts in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and other indigenous languages, as part of an effort to nurture Assam’s diverse linguistic heritage.

“We especially want to promote writing in indigenous languages and are inviting entries in those as well,” Kalita added.

Writers can choose from 22 themes, including anthropology, folk literature, folk culture, heroic tales, children’s literature, history, autobiography, sports, cinema, and social sciences.

Kalita said the initiative aligns with the government’s aim to build a robust literary culture.

“We’ve set a target to publish up to 100 new titles by the end of the year. The idea is to inspire more people to write and contribute meaningfully to our literary landscape.”

He admitted that publishing 100 books in one year is ambitious, but added that the board plans to proceed in phases.

“We may not hit the target all at once, but we are determined to meet it gradually,” Kalita said.