Assam: Income Tax Department conducts raid in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 7: The Income Tax Department in Guwahati once again raided several parts of the city on Thursday.

The team conducted raids at three places in Guwahati, which include the residences and business establishments of businessmen Kailash Kabra, Rohit Daura and Vijay Jasrasaria.

As per sources, these raids were undertaken by the income tax department to address potential tax evasion.

According to information received that Kailash Kabra is associated with the oil industry, Vijay Jasrasaria owns a hotel business, and Rohit Daura is the proprietor of Guwahati Central.

Further investigation is underway.