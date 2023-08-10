85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Assam: Huge consignment of cannabis seized in Guwahati, 2 held

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Huge consignment of cannabis seized in Guwahati, 2 held
Guwahati, Aug 10: A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police intercepted a huge consignment of cannabis in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to reports, the cannabis was seized during a joint operation which was conducted at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati.

Moreover, two persons were also arrested during the raid.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
X