Assam: Huge consignment of cannabis seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati, Aug 10: A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police intercepted a huge consignment of cannabis in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to reports, the cannabis was seized during a joint operation which was conducted at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati.
Moreover, two persons were also arrested during the raid.
Further investigation is underway.
