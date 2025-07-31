Assam has no dearth of talent: Guv Acharya at Assam Award for Excellence ceremony

Guwahati, July 31: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the prestigious Governor Assam Award for Excellence 2025 at a ceremonial event held at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, on Wednesday.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, DGP Harmeet Singh, and the First Lady of Assam Kumud Devi, among others.

In his address, Governor Acharya congratulated the awardees and emphasized the depth of talent and cultural heritage that Assam continues to nurture. Paying homage to Assam’s historical and cultural icons Lachit Borphukan, Veer Chilarai, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Kanaklata Barua, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Acharya noted how these figures have shaped the state's identity and inspired generations.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Assam and reiterated his commitment to engaging with students, teachers, and the academic community not just through formal reviews, but through meaningful interactions across districts. As Chancellor of the state’s universities, the Governor highlighted his role in fostering communication and encouraging intellectual growth among young minds.

Governor Acharya further stated that the Governor Assam Awards, launched on 17 September 2024 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, were envisioned to honour individuals contributing significantly to Assam’s development journey. He emphasized that recognizing these changemakers from Raj Bhavan reflects the state’s commitment to inclusive and holistic growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Governor Assam Award for Excellence is conferred across various fields including science, social work, literature, arts, commerce, and sports. Each award includes a citation, medallion, a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, a traditional Assamese gamosa, seleng sador, and a japi.