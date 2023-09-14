Assam: Half kilo gold seized in Guwahati, 4 held

Guwahati, Sep 14: In a successful joint operation the Special Task Force (STF) along with Jorabat police seized around 518.8 grams of gold on Thursday in Jorabat.

As per sources, four smugglers have been arrested including a woman in connection with the matter.

Furthermore, a four-wheeler bearing registration number ML 05N 8712 was also intercepted following the raid.

Meanwhile, the accused have been identified as Veeru Singh of Meghalaya, Inayat Ali, Mohammad Yusuf and Jannat Begum of Rajasthan.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.