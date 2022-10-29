Assam: Guwahati Traffic Police imposes diversion for Chhath Puja celebrations

Guwahati, Oct 29: The Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, of Guwahati on Saturday has announced to impose restriction and diversion on the movement of vehicular traffic during the Chhath Puja celebrations in the city.

According to reports, the diversion of vehicular traffic will be imposed during the festival on October 30, 1 PM onwards till the departure of the devotees from Puja locations in the evening. Similarly, it will again be imposed on October 31, at 1 AM and will remain in effect till the departure of the devotees after offering prayers.

As directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic it stated that no vehicles, except die vehicles carrying the devotees shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Apollo Point to Cotton Collegiate School Point and all vehicles including City Buses coming from Bharalumukh side towards Panbazar and Chandmari side shall be diverted at Apollo Point towards HB Road via TRP Road. Thereafter, at NB Hall Point, these vehicles shall take left turn and move via FC Road, Tayabullah Road and GNB Road.

It further stated that, all vehicles including city buses coming from Chandmari side towards Panbazar, Bharalumukh and Jalukbari shall be diverted at TC point via District Library, RBI Point and thereafter take left turn at Panbazar Over Bridge North Point towards Panbazar Over Bridge South Point and ply via AT Road towards Athgaon flyover to Bharalumukh and Jalukbari.

As per the instruction from the office of the deputy commissioner it has directed the light vehicles from TC Point side via GNB Road towards Panbazar and Fancybazar shall be diverted via MLN Road, HB road and the same vehicles from Uzanbazar, Latasil side towards Bharalumukh side shall be diverted via BC Road, Tayabullah road, GNB Road and AT Road.

Again, all city buses moving from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh, Jalukbari shall be diverted via AT Road from Panbazar over Bridge South Point.

The issued instruction has also mentioned that, all heavy vehicles including inter-district buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees) coming from Jalukbari shall not be allowed to enter into the city. However, all these vehicles shall be diverted towards ISBT via NH-27 at Jalukbari, and similarly from NH-27, Chandrapur, Panikhaiti, the entry of commercial goods carrying vehicles inside the city shall be restricted from 9 AM on October 30 till 9 AM of October 31.