Assam: Guwahati Central Jail Inmate dies mysteriously

Guwahati, Jun 6: A prisoner of Guwahati Central Jail reportedly passed away after falling ill in his cell. The deceased prisoner has been identified as Samar Biswas, aged 33.

Biswas was lodged at the jail on the basis of a complaint made by the Dispur police. According to sources after suddenly falling ill in the cell, Biswas was then transferred to the infirmary of the jail.

Later he was brought to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) as his condition worsened, but upon arrival, doctors declared him dead.

It is still not clear what illness the prisoner had that caused his sudden demise.