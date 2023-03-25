Assam Guv confers state civilian awards to 21 eminent personalities

Guwahati, March 25: Government of Assam on Friday conferred the most prestigious state civilian awards Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav to 21 renowned personalities in Guwahati.

The event took place at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra where Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred those awards.

Notably, renowned doctor Dr. Tapan Kumar Saikia was awarded the Assam Baibhav award for his his contributions to cancer care.

While 5 eminent personalities received the Assam Saurav award, The Assam Gaurav award was presented to 15 awardees.





