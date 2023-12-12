Assam Govt to provide financial help to veteran actor Jayanta Das

Guwahati, Dec 12: Two days after veteran Assamese actor Jayanta Das was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition in Guwahati, Assam Cultural Minister Bimal Borah on Monday announced that the state government will provide all necessary assistance, including financial help, for his treatment.

Borah informed that the state government will take all necessary measures to ensure that Jayanta Das, popularly known for the Assamese sitcom Bharaghar, receives proper medical treatment.

Jayanta Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital after he fell ill on Saturday night and is currently under the life support system.

An official of the hospital told The Assam Tribune that Jayanta has multiple illnesses and specialist doctors from different departments are looking after him.

Meanwhile, his family has urged for blood donors on social media post. “Urgently need blood, any blood is acceptable. We will exchange it with the blood bank. But its very crucial and very important now. Please anyone who can do this, come forward and donate,” his daughter posted on Facebook.