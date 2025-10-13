Assam govt to hand over Rs 25,000 each to 'Jhumur Binandini' participants on Oct 16

Guwahati, Oct 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that participants of the record-breaking Jhumur Binandini performance will receive the promised Rs 25,000 each during a special event at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara, on October 16.

Making the announcement during a live session on social media on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the event would be a celebration of the performers’ cultural contribution, while fulfilling the government’s earlier assurance.

“In a bid to showcase jhumur on the global stage, we had invited youth from tea communities to perform during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. There, I had promised to invite them again in September to felicitate them. Although we could not hold the event last month, we have now scheduled it for October 16,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further informed that students eligible under the Nijut Moina scheme will start receiving their financial benefits from November, with the October instalment included.

“After Diwali, we will felicitate the Nijut Moina beneficiaries. They will get their benefits for October and November, and thereafter, the funds will be credited directly to their accounts from December onwards,” he said.

In a message ahead of Diwali, Sarma urged people to support local artisans by buying firecrackers made in Barpeta, home to Assam’s traditional atasbaji craft.

“The people of Assam should celebrate Diwali with Barpeta-made firecrackers. I myself will be using them. Let us enjoy Diwali while remembering Zubeen Da in our hearts,” the Chief Minister said, referring to the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose music continues to resonate across the state.

The Jhumur Binandini performance, featuring close to 9000 artistes from Assam’s tea communities, had entered the Guinness Book of World Records earlier this year.