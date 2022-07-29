Assam govt to focus on judicious use of forest resources

Guwahati, Jul 29: The Assam government is exploring means for judicious utilisation of forest resources to add to the state's revenue and thus augment its development, an official release said.

It is also focussing on the use of technology, including drones and satellite imagery, to prevent encroachment of forest land.

Measures to be adopted for these purposes were discussed in detail at a meeting by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Environment and Forest Department, treasury officers and additional deputy commissioners (revenue) here on Thursday.

Besides putting emphasis on the conservation of forest resources, Sarma also asked officials to lay importance on prudent utilisation of these to aid sustainable development of the state.

In a bid to keep constant watch on encroachment of forest land, Sarma stressed on the extensive use of technical gadgets, including drone survey and satellite imagery.

The chief minister also reviewed an ongoing plantation programme being carried out across the state. He asked the DFOs to take special care to ensure survival of the saplings after their plantation.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, principal secretary to the chief minister, Samir Kumar Sinha, and other senior officers of the government were present at the meeting, the release added.