Assam govt pumps Rs 200 Cr to combat Guwahati's urban flooding

Guwahati, Oct 9: Guwahati is poised to tackle its persistent urban flooding issues as the government announces a significant investment of ₹200 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the initiative on Wednesday, detailing plans under the Integrated Urban Flood Risk Management Project aimed at making the city free from flooding.

“Our focus is on creating resilient infrastructure to tackle the challenges of urban flooding in Guwahati, accentuated by climate change. We are investing ₹200cr in the coming days to create interventions which will help in mitigating this pressing issue,” Sarma stated on a micro-blogging platform.

The Chief Minister also shared an info-graphic detailing the proposed steps to address the flooding concerns. Key initiatives include the construction of new drainage systems designed to channel excess water to nearby water bodies, thereby controlling flooding. The planned drainage routes will cover critical areas, including:

Excelcare Boragaon to Deepor Beel

The southern side of NH27 from Khanapara to Basistha Chariali

Juripar to Silsako

Sarmotoria to Silsako, which will include a pumping station with a sump

Additionally, a flood protection wall will be constructed along the Bahini River, stretching from Rukminigaon PIBCO Point to Janata Bhawan.

The plan also involves upgrading the existing pump houses in Bharalu and Lakhmijan, alongside implementing silt traps and watershed management strategies for the surrounding hills.

To effectively manage runoff, source control measures will be introduced, featuring underground retention tanks equipped with rainwater harvesting systems utilising a modular eco-block arrangement.

Meanwhile, the following non-structural measures have also been included in the flood mitigation plan:

Flood early warning system and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system of pump houses

Capacity building and conducting training programmes on combating urban flooding, including public awareness programmes

Monitoring hills around Guwahati for assessment of flood damage, encroachment, landslide using technology-based solutions including drones





Earlier in August, discussions about signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haskoning DHV Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a Dutch firm, surfaced. However, the current status of this initiative remains undisclosed.

This initiative followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the North East Eco Development Society, which drew attention to the issue.

Advocate General for the Government of Assam, Devajit Saikia had informed the court that the MoU would mark the beginning of collaboration with the Dutch firm, which has been selected to devise a comprehensive plan to mitigate the urban flooding crisis.

The Advocate-General outlined that the foreign firm was chosen through a tender process to resolve the problem in Guwahati.