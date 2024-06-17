Assam govt plans to install auto stopper for electricity at Secretariat

Guwahati, June 17: In a bid to save electricity consumption, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the installation of auto power stoppers at all the buildings, except three important departments, in the Assam Secretariat.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 2.5 MW solar power project at the Assam Secretariat, Sarma informed that he has directed the officials to install auto power stoppers in all the departments at the Assam Secretariat except Lok Sewa Bhawan, the Home Department, and the Finance Department.

He said, “It has become the need of the hour to minimise power consumption. We have noticed that sometimes employees forget to switch off their fans or lights before leaving the office."

“We have already installed auto stopper systems in 8,000 government offices, schools, and Anganwadi centres. Initially, we are going to install these systems in all buildings in the state secretariat, except for those housing the Finance Department, Home & Political Department, and Lok Sewa Bhawan. With the use of the auto stoppage systems, the electricity will be automatically cut off at 8 pm,” the chief minister explained.

“We do not wish our employees to continue working after 8 pm so that they are able to spend quality time with their families. Working from 10 am to 6-7 pm is enough, and giving time to families is very important,” Sarma added.