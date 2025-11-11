Assam govt orders inquiry into graft, misconduct allegations against KKHSOU VC

Guwahati, Nov 11: The Assam government has ordered an inquiry into allegations of corruption and administrative irregularities against Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das, following a complaint filed by the Assam Public Works (APW).

The probe will also cover former Registrar Arupjyoti Choudhury, now Vice-Chancellor of Madhavdev University, and Deputy Registrar Ratul Patowary, officials said.

According to an official notification issued in October by Narayan Konwar, Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Ashrumani Malakar, Additional Secretary in the department, has been appointed as the enquiry officer to investigate the charges.

The complaint, supported by what APW claims are documentary evidences, alleges that the Vice-Chancellor carried out several construction and repair works using government grants and student funds without inviting tenders, engaged in financial irregularities and shielded employees accused of sexual offences.

APW has accused Das of acts that have “not only caused financial loss but also tarnished the reputation of the institution”.

It further alleges that Das extended the service tenure of then Registrar Choudhury in violation of university norms, reportedly in exchange for his cooperation in certain administrative decisions.

The complaint also mentions that a professor was dismissed from service after flagging alleged irregularities within the university and was later reinstated following an order by the Gauhati High Court.

APW has further claimed that several women employees had lodged complaints of sexual harassment against Deputy Registrar Patowary, who was found guilty by the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

However, despite the ICC’s findings, the Vice-Chancellor allegedly failed to take disciplinary action.

The in-charge Registrar, Pranjit Borah, is reported to have submitted an affidavit before the High Court stating that no action was taken against Patowary, prompting one of the complainants to move court seeking justice.

If proven, the allegations would point to serious administrative lapses and misuse of authority at Assam’s only state open university.

APW president Abhijit Sharma and general secretary Dhruvjyoti Talukdar, in a press statement, said they had submitted detailed complaints, along with supporting documents, to both the Governor of Assam and the Chief Minister, who serves as the Chancellor of KKHSOU, in August.

Established in 2006, the Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University is Assam’s only open university and functions under the state’s Higher Education Department.