Assam: Govt official arrested on bribery charges in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 11: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested a government official on bribery charges, posted at the Office of the Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Guwahati on Friday.

The arrested government official has been identified as Md Muktar Ahmed, the Upper Division Assistant, located at Bhangagarh locality of the city.

According to the vigilance team, Ahmed was caught red handed while accepting bribe for processing Money Lending License of the complainant.

Further investigation is underway.







