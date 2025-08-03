Assam govt ‘misleading’ public on ST status for six communities: Congress

Guwahati, Aug 3: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has criticised the State government for not addressing the issue of granting ST status to Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes communities.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, APCC working president Roselina Tirkey said, “The BJP and the State government have been continuously misleading the people of the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes in the name of granting ST status.”

Tirkey stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has no real commitment to the indigenous people of Assam.

Speaking at the same press meet, APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi said that the truth came out in Parliament when MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain asked the government about the latest status on the ST demand.

“In reply to the question, Durga Das Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, informed the Parliament that the Assam government had not submitted reports of the two ministerial groups formed under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” a statement said.

According to Gogoi, these two ministerial groups were formed in July 2024 and March 2025, but they deliberately failed to submit their recommendations to the central government regarding the ST issue. He further alleged that the BJP government has shown no sincerity in this matter.

Gogoi recalled that the Congress government under Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia had initiated the process to grant ST status to the six communities in 1996. However, the successive BJP governments under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma have made no genuine efforts to pursue it, which is highly condemnable, he said.

Bedabrata Bora, chairman of the APCC media department, also criticized the government for misleading the public with flashy slogans and hollow promises.

He mentioned that a committee led by Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma, in its report, also recommended the granting of ST status for the six communities. Bora challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to implement the report with immediate effect.









By

Staff Reporter