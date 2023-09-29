Assam Govt launches several Inland Water Vessels in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 29: With an aim to boost inland water transportation, the Assam government is undertaking a significant initiative with a plan valued at Rs. 700 crore aimed at modernising the state's inland waterways.

In connection with this effort a range of services under the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department were inaugurated in Guwahati’s Lachit Ghat on Thursday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya and other dignitaries officially launched these services.

Reportedly, 10 Catamaran Vessels, 3 Tug Boats, and a Search and Rescue Vessel were flagged off during the event.