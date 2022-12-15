Assam govt launches 'Orunodoi 2.0'; to benefit over 10L people

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the second version of 'Orunodoi', the flagship scheme of the state government aimed at providing financial security to financially disadvantaged families.

Speaking on the occasion at the ceremonial launch held at the premises of Assam House in the national capital, Sarma termed 'Orunodoi' the largest social-sector scheme in the history of the state that has the capability of radically transforming the lives of millions of its residents.

He said that to date, around 17 lakh women have been receiving an amount of Rs 1,250 each on the 10th of every month through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method under the first phase of this social sector scheme.

"With the addition of another 10.5 lakh new beneficiaries from today onwards, it would add up to a total of 27 lakh-plus beneficiaries," the Assam CM said.

The guaranteed minimum cash flow of Rs 1,250 for the underprivileged families of the state would be extremely helpful in the government's aim of poverty alleviation, the Chief Minister stated.

He further said that April 2023 onwards, all the existing beneficiaries of the Deen Dayal Divyangan Pension Yojana and Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme would be subsumed under Orunodoi 2.0. Divyangans and transgenders would also be included under the 'Orunodoi' scheme.

"Households having members, who are a dwarf or suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy, thalassemia, hemophilia, etc. would also be included under Orunodoi scheme," he added.

As per the state government around 2.75 lakh beneficiaries under 'Orunodoi' had been removed from the eligible-beneficiary list on the basis of a survey carried out under Orunodoi Month as some had passed away while others were found to be ineligible for the scheme, among other reasons.