Assam govt cracks whip on Zubeen Garg case; ED, IT to probe Shyamkanu's accounts

Guwahati, Oct 7: The Assam government is tightening the noose around those arrested in connection with the circumstances leading to cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirming that central agencies will soon scrutinise the accounts of key persons involved.

Addressing the press at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Monday, Sarma said that the organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), Shyamkanu Mahanta, would soon come under the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) department.

“I believe ED will soon take cognisance of the FIRs against Mahanta. Somewhere we would need help from central agencies and they will help. We are in discussion with the central agencies and have requested ED, IT and others to look into Mahanta’s accounts professionally,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Assam government is determined that those responsible for Garg’s death do not go unpunished. “We have requested the intervention of central agencies to ensure accountability,” he added.

Responding to questions about Assam government grants to Mahanta’s past festivals, Sarma clarified that only “a very minimum amount” had been released.

“Even this year, I rejected all files; even DIPR and Tourism departments have also rejected grants. He mostly took money from neighbouring states such as Manipur and Nagaland, but not so much from Assam,” he said.

On the matter of Singapore-based Assamese who were with Garg on the yacht during the incident, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the nine individuals would soon travel to Assam to face the SIT probing the case.

“They are giving excuses, saying the Singapore Police have asked them not to come and that their jobs would be jeopardised if they visit Assam, but eventually, they all will have to come,” he said.

Sarma also informed that Rupkamal Kalita, one of the persons present at the reported yacht party, will arrive in Guwahati on October 7 in connection with the investigation and will meet the SIT.

“It’s better if they come as soon as possible,” he added.

The Chief Minister further added that there is no need for an Assam Police team to visit Singapore, citing the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between India and Singapore, which will allow the transfer of investigation details and evidence to Assam.

“It’s a legal understanding we have, and now we are waiting for them to share it with us,” he said.